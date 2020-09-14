Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle proved wrong by Sweden's Princess Sofia?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Sweden's Princess Sofia reportedly did not like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step away from royal duties.

Princess Sofia - who has reportedly faced similar struggles with the press as Meghan Markle — said that she would never quit like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite the 'stormy years' after her royal wedding.

When asked - in a new documentary for Swedish TV channel - whether she had ever considered making a royal exit like Meghan and Harry, Sofia responded as saying: "No. Not really."

She went on to say: "I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds."

Sofia continued: "Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises. Here in South Africa, I have a type of identity and when I come home I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be."

Sharing some facts about her struggles, the former glamour model said she made it through a few "stormy years" after marrying Prince Carl Philip in 2015.

The "stormy years" could have been a reference to the early years of her relationship with Prince Carl Philip, Sofia mentioned. In the lead up to the couple's royal wedding, she received criticism after several media outlets, publishing stories and pictures from her time as a glamour model and as a reality TV star.

The Duchess of Sussex has received similar criticism in the years since her marriage to Prince Harry in 2018. Meghan Markle has faced criticism from both the press and anonymous sources she reportedly worked with during her time as a television actress.

Meghan and Harry made a bombshell announcement about their resignation from the royal family in January, with their final royal engagements taking place in the spring.

The royal couple recently signed a multi-year deal to produce documentaries, scripted television, and family programming for Netflix.

