Monday Sep 14 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal was Plan B as Queen rejected earlier options

Monday Sep 14, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix deal rocked the globe and drew ample flak on social media.

However, the much-contentious multimillion-dollar deal appears to have been their Plan B, as revealed by latest reports.

As per Express, royal experts Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie went deep into discussion about the $240million deal on their Royally Obsessed podcast.

They disclosed how this had actually been the safety net that they fell back on after their original plan was rejected by the Queen.

"It must have felt kind of nice to put in writing and release that information that they haven't been receiving any money. It confirms that they are doing this on their own and they planned for that and are going to be alright,” said Fiorito.

"I didn't expect it to be so so quickly. Six months later, they're already wiping their hands of the Royal Family's coffers. What struck me as most surprising is how quickly they were able to follow through their plans,” added Bowie.

“They essentially said, 'we laid out these plans, and it's not going to be a year, we're done'. They mean business,” she continued.

Fiorito noted how the monarch had vetoed their first option, forcing them to fall back on the streaming giant.

"They also had to pivot from their full plan. They were going to do SussexRoyal, but the Queen put a stop to that. They really had a different idea in their heads in January of how this would all go. So I'm curious how long the Netflix deal has been in discussions, but I feel like they have made things happen." 

