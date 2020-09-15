Can't connect right now! retry
Princess Diana made Sara Ferguson feel ‘worthless’ by snubbing her

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana shared an unbreakable friendship which many may have observed over the years through photographs and royal appearances together.

However, their friendship took dramatic twists and turns after a brutal snub given by Princess of Wales to Ferguson.

A documentary by Channel 5, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War, digs deep into their turbulent friendship and how Diana left Ferguson feeling ‘worthless.’

Glynis Barber, narrator of the film, said: "Diana intended on bringing Fergie into her royal circle by having her take on the role of Lady-in-Waiting. But the decision was taken out of Princess Diana's hands.”

Royal expert Lizzie Cundy was also of the same opinion claiming this had sparked tensions between the two.

"Sarah was told that she was actually unsuitable to be Diana's Lady-in-Waiting. This was a huge blow to Sarah. I think the Royal Family felt Sarah wasn't posh enough,” said Cundy.

“Diana was actually quite upset about this. Maybe Princess Diana didn't fight for Sarah enough, maybe she could have put her foot down more,” she added.

Barber went on to add: “Sarah was snubbed once more when royal protocol dictated that she would be excluded from a key part of Princess Diana's wedding celebrations."

Jo Hemmings, psychologist and relationship coach also gave her take on how Ferguson must have felt following the debacle: "We know Fergie, who wrote in her biography, felt really quite worthless. She felt unfit as a person that she wasn't invited."

