Tuesday Sep 15 2020
Idris Elba quashes rumours of welcoming a baby boy with wife Sabrina

Idris Elba has rejected rumours of welcoming a baby boy with his wife Sabrina Dhowre, a day after calling himself a father of two boys.

The 48-year-old The Dark Tower actor, who is father of 18-year-old daughter Isan and a six-year-old son Winston sparked gossips himself when he appeared to confirm he had expanded his family during while promoting his new film, Concrete Cowboy, at the Toronto International Film Festival on the weekend.

Idris turned to Twitter and dismissed the reports, saying, “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true.”

He went on to say “Don’t believe everything you read. Stay safe."

Later, the representative of the actor said, “Idris has daughter and a son, but he also refers to his godson as his son.”

Earlier Idris had said, "So, it really resonates with me," he said talking about the film. "I'm a father of two boys, and definitely I can't wait for my youngest to see this film."

Sabrina and Idris began dating in 2017 tied the knot with a glamorous three-day wedding in Morocco in April 2019.

