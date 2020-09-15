Ellen DeGeneres to host the much-awaited ‘Friends’ reunion?

Rumours had been circulating about Ellen DeGeneres moderating the much-anticipated Friends reunion.

However, those claims may have been put to rest as the reunion starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer has hit numerous hurdles.

Lisa, who plays Phoebe Buffay on the show, revealed that the contentious day-time TV host might not be helming the special episode.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the actor was asked: “Is there a host for that? Is Ellen — did I hear that Ellen DeGeneres was hosting the reunion?”

“Um, you may, I don’t know. I don’t know that that’s been decided,” she said.

Back in February, it was reported that the reunion may be getting hosted by DeGeneres. However, following her recent scandal involving the toxic workplace claims, things may have now changed.

The special episode of the nineties classic sitcom was supposed to air earlier this year with HBO Max but was forced to delay shoot owing to the coronavirus pandemic.