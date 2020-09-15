Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton, Queen under fire as Meghan Markle fans attack Hold Still project

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Kate Middleton’s photography project giving a glimpse of life in UK under a lockdown, has been receiving immense praise.

However, there are a number of Meghan Markle’s supporters who have been criticizing the Duchess of Cambridge’s Hold Still project after the results were put up through an exhibit showing the 100 carefully selected photographs by the duchess out of 31,000 entries.

Fans of the former Suits actor pointed their guns at Kate claiming she has zero impact and is largely dependent on Queen Elizabeth II to lend support to her work.

“Karen Middleton has so 0 impacts that the Queen is forced to support her work to be valued,” said one user.

Another also attacked the monarch for never extending the same support to Meghan when she was a member of the British royal family: “Good for her to support Catherine. Shame she didn’t support Meghan.”

“Fact: It wasn’t initiated by the Duchess. Wasn’t her brainchild but it WAS the idea of the museum of which she is patron,” added a third.

The Hold Still project was launched by Kate earlier this year in May with the National Portrait Gallery.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Latest

view all