Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 15 2020
By
Web Desk

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 15, 2020

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani landed in hot water after an insensitive video about the Lahore motorway incident emerged on the web, on Tuesday. 

The video in question showcases Gilani and Frieha Altaf making a distasteful joke about the protest held in Karachi - organised by the media fraternity - a day earlier. 

Netizens have since then come forth slamming Gilani over the controversial clip. 

Responding to the censure, Gilani issued an apology, stating she made an 'honest mistake.'

"My apologies, it was an honest mistake. Making numerous cards and helping organizers with setting up a protest can get very mind boggling. Since a lot of celebrities were busy with work on the first protest’s date we decided to get out a day when most of us were available," the actress tweeted. 


More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to reach in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce
Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Latest

view all