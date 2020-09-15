Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani landed in hot water after an insensitive video about the Lahore motorway incident emerged on the web, on Tuesday.



The video in question showcases Gilani and Frieha Altaf making a distasteful joke about the protest held in Karachi - organised by the media fraternity - a day earlier.

Netizens have since then come forth slamming Gilani over the controversial clip.

Responding to the censure, Gilani issued an apology, stating she made an 'honest mistake.'

"My apologies, it was an honest mistake. Making numerous cards and helping organizers with setting up a protest can get very mind boggling. Since a lot of celebrities were busy with work on the first protest’s date we decided to get out a day when most of us were available," the actress tweeted.



