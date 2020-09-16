Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick and Kourtney shocked by Kim Kardashian in new KUWTK's trailer

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Kim Kardashian has teased fans with her unexpected question about Scott Disick and his ex Kourtney, who have been spending a lot of time together after Disick's split from young model Sofia Richie.

In the new 'supertease' for season 19 of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', the exes are asked by Kim Kardashian if they are trying to have a fourth child.

Kim Kardashian, who looked gorgeous in a crochet top near the pool, says "Scott's like we're going for baby number four, is that serious I want to know."

Her surprising question, which raised toward the end of the trailer, caused fans to wonder if they are back on. Kourtney and Scott already have three children Mason, 10, Penelope, eight, and Reign, five.

Kourtney, who has on a red shirt with her dark hair half up, gave a surprising gesture. Her answer is not heard.

The audience will get the answer in the next episode of the long-running family show, which is set to return on September 17.

More From Entertainment:

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today

Turkish actor Cavit Çetin of 'Ertugrul' fame to arrive in Pakistan today
Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit

Queen Elizabeth slammed Meghan Markle over commercial deals before Megxit
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry donated a generous amount on his birthday
Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik

Bella Hadid 'can't stop crying' ahead of Gigi Hadid's birth with Zayn Malik
Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate

Kim Kardashian to freeze Instagram, Facebook account to protest online hate
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations
Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton scrap Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title in their birthday tribute
Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'

Prince Harry is 'happier than ever'
Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest

Sarwat Gilani responds to criticism over insensitive clip on motorway incident protest
Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan

Mahira Khan is grateful every second of her life for son Azlan
Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce

Malala Yousafzai to feature in UN's film on global issues along with Beyonce
Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Pink praises therapy as she dubs her marriage ‘awful and wonderful’

Latest

view all