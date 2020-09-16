Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake ‘in a great place’ a year after intense cheating scandal

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have finally put to rest the drama that they were engulfed within since last year, involving the former's cheating scandal, since the two became parents again.

According to a source cited by Life & Style, the pair has let bygones be bygones for the sake of their children and are finally in a “good place.”

“They’re in a great place. It’s taken Jessica a while to adjust to having a new addition. She still isn’t getting much sleep, but never complains and knows it’s all part of the process,” said the insider.

The grapevine further dished that “the pros have outweighed the cons” as Biel is of the view that “being a mom again is the best feeling in the world.”

“Jessica certainly hasn’t been left to do all the work. While Justin has been busy with work and negotiating deals, he helps out and they split baby duty. He’s a fantastic dad, and always has been,” added the source.

“Jessica and Justin value their privacy and aren’t giving too much away right now, but I know they’re happy. They’re enjoying living in the countryside, away from prying eyes and are looking into buying a new house,” spilled the insider.

The news about the couple secretly welcoming their second child was confirmed by the Mirror crooner’s friend Brian McKinght.

For the unversed, Timberlake was caught up in an intense cheating scandal last year after he was spotted holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright.

Days later, he issued a public apology and termed the entire debacle a “lapse of judgement.”

