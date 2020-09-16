Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Demi Lovato is planning to ditch the white wedding dress and elope with Max Ehrich

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Vocal powerhouse Demi Lovato has always tried to tread down the most unconventional of paths with everything she did.

And as the singer gears up for her wedding with Max Ehrich, the 28-year-old has announced a major decision that has raised quite some eyebrows but has also earned her praise for doing things differently.

Talking to PopCrush, the Skyscraper hit maker claimed to be unsure of how she wants her big day to roll out and whether or not she wants to turn it into an enormous affair or just share it with her significant other by simply eloping.

Speaking about her wedding dress, Demi said: “I have my image for what I would want it to [look like] if I got to do a big celebration. I don’t wanna give it away but it’s definitely not a white dress.”

The couple got engaged in July this year, as announced by the singer on her Instagram account.

“I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself,” she wrote on Instagram back then. 

