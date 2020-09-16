Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana leaked news of Prince Charles and Camilla’s affair to a reporter

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Lady Diana Spencer's relationship with the media had always been ever-changing.

And while her privacy and personal life was always susceptible of falling prey to the paparazzi, the Princess of Wales surely used the cameras for her own benefit as well.

According to reports, the deceased royal had once tipped off an Australian photographer about her husband Prince Charles’s affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The shutterbug, Darryn Lyons made the revelation himself while talking to WHO magazine where he claimed the princess had informed him about the scandal at least six to 12 months prior to ‘Squidgygate’ which disclosed a series of phone calls between Diana and her friend James Gilbey.

"She knocked on my door one day and said, 'Why aren't you photographing my husband?' And I said, 'Why would I be photographing him?' He's got big ears, a big nose and he's ugly and talks to trees,” said Lyons.

"It was a subtle tip-off about his affair with Camilla — about six to 12 months before Squidgygate broke,” he said.

More From Entertainment:

Dynasty star Liz Gillies marries Michael Corcoran

Dynasty star Liz Gillies marries Michael Corcoran

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Jennifer Aniston’s acting prowess has Gold Derby gurus betting on her for Emmys

Jennifer Aniston’s acting prowess has Gold Derby gurus betting on her for Emmys
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Latest

view all