Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have interest in construction, reveals Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who visited a London employment agency on Tuesday, revealed Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have interest in construction.

Speaking to job-seekers and employers on the occasion, William revealed that Louis is a huge fan of diggers, Kate quickly interrupted and said: 'Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.'

Kate was looking elegant in a red floral midi dress for the occasion. The royals also communicated with the people who were present their to meet the dignitaries.

