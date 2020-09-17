Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have interest in construction, reveals Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who visited a London employment agency on Tuesday, revealed Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte have interest in construction.

Speaking to job-seekers and employers on the occasion, William revealed that Louis is a huge fan of diggers, Kate quickly interrupted and said: 'Don’t forget Charlotte! She’d love it too.'

Kate was looking elegant in a red floral midi dress for the occasion. The royals also communicated with the people who were present their to meet the dignitaries.

The conversation turned to hiring demolition workers, a subject close to the Cambridge kids' hearts. "The children, especially Louis would love to come and watch that, to see the diggers, they love it," William commented, according to report.

Kate quickly reminded her husband that their daughter's a digger aficionado, too. "Don’t forget Charlotte!" she said. "She’d love it too."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth were at loggerheads over Princess Diana
Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Prince William and Kate Middleton copying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be featured in British TV show ‘mocking’ the royals
Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Taylor Swift’s stalker behind bars for sending violent and threatening emails

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts

Princess Diana’s mistakes were always ‘unpardonable’ for the palace: experts
Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Princess Anne’s brutal remarks for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Princess Diana
Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move

Kanye West throws his Grammy in the toilet in yet another bizarre move
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie
Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'

Martin Scorsese displeased about cinema being treated as 'comfort food'
Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate

Katy Perry, Leonardo DiCaprio and others freeze Instagram accounts to fight hate
Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'

Mark Wahlberg, after a violent past, explores masculinity in 'Good Joe Bell'
ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

ACM Awards 2020 winners: See if your favourite made the list

Latest

view all