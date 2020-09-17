Cardi B done with Offset for good after 'too many women came with cheating accusations'

Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 17 2020
Cardi B revealed to the rest of the world that she is done tolerating husband Offset's numerous cheating scandals and is filing for divorce. 

The duo, although not together as a couple anymore, are living under the same roof. 

“Cardi and Offset are still living together and parenting [2-year-old daughter] Kulture but are no longer acting as a couple,” a source said to Us Weekly.

The insider added, “There does not seem to be a chance for reconciliation for the two of them” at the moment.

However, their friends “are torn because they have such a deep love for each other and their lives are so intertwined.”

According to court documents filed by Cardi their marrigae is "irretrievably broken" with no "chances of reconciliation."

However, the rapper's sole priority is her two-year-old daughter Kulture, who she also seeking custody of.

“Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the pair said.

Cardi and Offset's relationship was marred by his cheating scandal, even before tying the knot in 2017.

“Cardi trusted Offset when they were first married,” an insider revealed earlier this week. “Even after all of his [alleged] infidelities, she decided to give him another chance.”

Despite her efforts, there were still “too many women coming forward” with accusations and she “couldn’t take” any more of it, the source went on,

"She isn’t the type of woman to turn a blind eye to cheating claims when it’s brought right in front of her face," the insider added.

