When Megan Fox fell for Cristiano Ronaldo

Megan Fox did a photo-shoot for Armani alongside football star Cristiano Ronaldo in 2011.

The intimate pictures from the shoot took the internet by storm as people praised the actress and the international soccer star for their amazing chemistry.

Working with Ronaldo left a lasting impression on the actress who described her feelings in an Instagram post in 2019 with a throwback picture from the shoot.

"This photo of me is definitely real, I remember taking it... But I don’t remember being spooned by a smoldering @cristiano in nothing but his Armani briefs... feels like something you wouldn’t forget," she captioned her post.

The post was liked over 700,000 people on the photo and video sharing app.

The intimate pictures Megan and Ronaldo could be seen on her official Instagram.

The Transformers actress is currently dating American rapper Machine Gun Kelly after split from husband Brian Austin Green.