Thursday Sep 17 2020
'Friends': Jennifer Aniston earned millions of dollar in sitcom's last season

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Jennifer Aniston once made her mind to walk away from the hit sitcom 'Friends'. If she has done so, she would have lost out on $22 million.

As per reports, Aniston was making about $40,000 an episode during the first season of 'Friends'. Ross and Rachel's relationship gave a huge bounce to Aniston and Schwimmer to be paid more by season two.

From there, the cast banded together and won equal pay, the salaries went up each year: season four- $85,000, season five- $100,00, season six- $125,000, season seven and eight- $750,000.

After eight successful seasons, the cast received offers from other filmmakers and they started to work on several projects during the season nine and felt it was time to end the hit show. However, they bargained for higher salaries again and were able to negotiate a $1 million per episode salary. The show continued for seasons nine and its final tenth season.

At the same time, 'Freinds' queen Jennifer Aniston considered walking away. If she has done so, she would have lost out on $22 million. Aniston felt the show should end after season nine at its peak as they were still popular and had excellent ratings.

When it came to Netflix, it gained even a more significant following by younger generations. 'Friends' is no longer available on the streaming giant, but you can now find it on HBO Max.

