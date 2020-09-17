Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen admits her third pregnancy is ‘a bit more difficult’ than the rest

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Chrissy Teigen admits her third pregnancy is ‘a bit more difficult’ than the rest

Chrissy Teigen recently came out to spill the beans regarding he third pregnancy and admitted to having felt incredibly ill during the entirety of it all.

Marie Claire claims the model is reportedly on "super serious bed rest” at the moment. "It’s a bit of a difficult pregnancy. I feel good though” Teigen admitted.

"I will say I’m probably being punished for talking so much about how great the first two went. I was like, 'Oh yeah! Pregnancy’s awesome!' Now I get it. I get anyone that thinks it's not so awesome."

While she was officially placed on bed rest, the model never really understood its conditions reportedly. "I didn’t really know that bed rest was, like, in bed. I honestly thought bed rest was you have to really really really relax, stay home. I thought it could be couch rest.

"Now I’m in trouble, so now I need bed rest. So just letting everyone know that if I have to bail on anything, it’s because I’m on, like, super serious bed rest times. Because yeah, I’m just trying to be as healthy as possible."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot
Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all