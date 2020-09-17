Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

'Friends' actress who played Janice reveals she was fired from Ellen DeGeneres show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Maggie Wheeler played the role of Janice Hosenstein in the iconic sitcom "Friends".

She played the love interest of Chandler Bing in the show which ran between 1994 and 2004.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was fired from Ellen DeGeneres' sitcom after the first season.

"I had been on the first season of the Ellen DeGeneres show and I had a great time working on that show – in the beginning it was called These Friends Of Mine – and I was fired from that show, I was devastated," Wheeler said.

Maggie Wheeler, 59, added, "I was so shaken by it, it was an unthinkable thing as an actor, (but) I felt in a way liberated to do the work I wanted to do without fear or favour".

Talking about how she ended up on "Friends", she said, "On any other day I might have done the (Friends) audition differently, but it came hot on the heels of that and I felt free and decided to do what I wanted to do on that day and it worked in my favour.

"(Friends) wouldn't have happened if I hadn't had to go through the fire."


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot
Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all