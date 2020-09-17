Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 17 2020
By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Caitlyn Jenner dubs Joe Rogan ‘transphobic’ over demeaning jokes

Caitlyn Jenner recently clapped backpack at podcast host Joe Rogan over his demandingly ‘transphobic’ jokes directed towards her family.

For the unversed, the comic host spoke to retired mixed martial artist Tim Kennedy and told him that he ‘questions’ anyone who believes Caitlyn Jenner is a woman.

During his podcast episode for The Joe Rogan Experience, he was quoted saying, "I was like, 'Maybe. Or maybe if you live with crazy [expletive] long enough, they [expletive] turn you into one. Maybe you go crazy.”

Throughout the entire episode, Rogan misgendered and berated the reality TV star and also dubbed being transgender a "social contagion."

Shortly after his episode went viral, Jenner clapped back with thoughts of her own and claimed that Rogan found fame through "putting other people down and making jokes about it.”

During her interview with TMZ, she also clarified that she has suffered from gender dysphoria for as long as she can remember. "It's not even close. I've been gender dysphoric my whole life."

"Being gender dysphoric, transitioning, all of that, is not a joke. It's very serious stuff concerning family, friends, society, all of these types of things, and I just feel like Joe Rogan has a lot to learn."

That is not to say she is not happy with the way things turned out, "I wake up in the morning every day and I'm so happy because I can just be myself all day.”

What ground Jenner’s gears even more so was the rude characterization the comic placed on the Kardashian-Jenner women. "They are intelligent, they're extraordinarily hard-working, and that's how they've made their businesses and their fame. They didn't do it by making jokes about other people and putting them down".

Before concluding, Jenner also pointed out that if she were a guest on Rogan’s show she’d point out that he “needs some help” to understand her identity, "If I were sitting right in front of him, he would treat me a lot differently."

