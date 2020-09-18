Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
Web Desk

Amid Kanye West's Twitter rant, Kim Kardashian shares trailer of 'KUWTK' season 19

Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Fans of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe have breathed a sigh of relief as the new season (19) of famed reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashian starts premiering on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, makeup mogul Kim Kardashian shared a little sneak peek into the much-awaited season of the series' brand new season.

"Season 19 is here! Don’t miss the Season Premiere of #KUWTK Tonight at 8/7c only on E! @kuwtk," Kim wrote. 

Earlier, it was announced that the show will be coming to end in 2021, with its 20th and final season wrapping the 14-year-long journey.

In a long and emotional note, Kim announced the decision.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way," Kim penned. 

