Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen unveils the gender of her third baby with John Legend - by mistake

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Chrissy Teigen unveils the gender of her third baby with John Legend - by mistake

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are awaiting the arrival of their third bundle of joy. 

On Thursday, the celebrity duo took to Instagram Stories to talk about their pregnancy.

However, Chrissy accidentally revealed the gender of the baby, taking everyone by surprise!

"I wanted to update you," the Cravings author said. "My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him.

I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early. I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak. The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!"

Fans were quick to notice, that Chrissy addressed the baby as 'he.'

"I am stupid," Chrissy continued after realising her cute little blunder while covering her mouth.

She went on to confirm that she did accidentally reveal if she is having a girl or a boy.

"Anyway, so yeah its growing beautifully. Everything is good, I'm feeling good but my placenta is really, really weak and its causing me to really bleed a lot."

Chrissy added that she has been on complete bed rest for now.

"I just wanted to share that because I tell you guys everything and it's such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work and I was really excited to talk to so many different people and do these events because it would start to feel like normal life again but the timing is just s--t and I apologize. I'm sorry. But I have to make baby okay," Chrissy concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot
Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all