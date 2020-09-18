‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

Leading Turkish star Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays the titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned photographer for wife Neslisah Alkoclar for her recent photoshoot.



Mother-of-two Neslisah took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of herself and revealed that Engin Altan Duzyatan was the one to take it.

She thanked her hubby for a stunning photo.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Engin Altan Duzyatan and wife Neslisah Alkoclar, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary last month, often share PDA-filled photos on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot on August 28, 2014 and they have two children four years old son Emir Aras Duzyatan and daughter Alara.