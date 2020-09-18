Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

A lot of Brad Pitt fans think that he is related to another Hollywood actor Michael Pitt.

Brad Pitt recently won his first Oscar for his stellar performance in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood".

The shared the screen with another Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio in the Quentin Tarantino directorial.

Pitt is currently entangled in a legal battle with his former wife Angelina Jolie over the custody of his children.

Michael is an American actor and model who is known in film for his roles in Murder by Numbers (2002), Bernardo Bertolucci's The Dreamers (2003), Gus Van Sant's Last Days (2005) and Michael Haneke's Funny Games (2007).



The actors are not related to each other and only share their last names.