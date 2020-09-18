Can't connect right now! retry
By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Kim Kardashian is ‘continuing to support’ Kanye West following toilet debacle

Kim Kardashian has reportedly decided to “continue supporting” her infamous husband Kanye West despite the recent slew of tweets and toilet related debacles taking the internet by storm.

In spite of public backlash and drama, Kim Kardashian has decided to “continually support” Kanye West despite his mental outbursts and manic episodes.

For the unversed, drama geared its ugly head back towards the Kardashian-West household after Kanye West posted a video of himself urinating on his Grammy.

According to a report by US Weekly, “Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help. She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that.”

While the couple is working out the dents to their marriage, they find it best to live separately. People claims, “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work.”

For now, however, “She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now, she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.”

That is not to say though that Kim was jumping the marriage bandwagon from the get-go, People explains that Kim was previously “preparing to end things” but now "she wants to do everything she can to save her marriage.”

