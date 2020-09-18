Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner stunned beholders awestruck as she stepped out in a chic outfit for a lunch at her favorite Mexican restaurant on Wednesday.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star flaunted her curvaceous figure in a clinging sleeveless black bodysuit as she left her Calabasas favorite Sagebrush Cantina.

The 23-year-old reality star completed the gorgeous look with a pair of leather heels as she hopped into her black Rolls Royce.

The make-up mogul appeared to be a princess as she accessorized with gold Bottega Veneta chainlink earrings, a gold watch, and a small alligator leather black bag.

Kylie made sure to take all other precautions as she wore a black face mask during her outing.

More From Entertainment:

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen

Harvey Weinstein stripped of top British honor by Queen
Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit

Prince William’s comment 'revenge is sweet' resurfaces after Prince Harry's royal exit
Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show

Charlize Theron expresses her views about Drew Barrymore show
Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?

Is Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage dead?
Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany
Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?

Is Brad Pitt related to Michael Pitt?
Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle bursts into tears before final royal engagement at Buckingham Palace
Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos

Sajal Ali looks stunning in latest photos
Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt

Halle Berry seemingly reveals she is dating singer Van Hunt
‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan Duzyatan turns photographer for wife Neslisah
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt get flirty as they reunite onscreen for the first time since their divorce

Latest

view all