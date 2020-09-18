Kylie Jenner leaves onlookers awestruck as she appears in sleeveless bodysuit at her favorite spot

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner stunned beholders awestruck as she stepped out in a chic outfit for a lunch at her favorite Mexican restaurant on Wednesday.

'The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star flaunted her curvaceous figure in a clinging sleeveless black bodysuit as she left her Calabasas favorite Sagebrush Cantina.

The 23-year-old reality star completed the gorgeous look with a pair of leather heels as she hopped into her black Rolls Royce.

The make-up mogul appeared to be a princess as she accessorized with gold Bottega Veneta chainlink earrings, a gold watch, and a small alligator leather black bag.

Kylie made sure to take all other precautions as she wore a black face mask during her outing.

