Friday Sep 18 2020
Steve Harvey defends Ellen DeGeneres: She's 'one of the kindest people' in the industry

With Ellen DeGeneres still under fire for the toxic workplace scandal, fellow TV show host Steve Harvey has also come out in her defense to lay down the law and set the record straight regarding the star’s assassinated personality.

During his interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, Harvey dubbed Ellen “one of the coolest and kindest people I've met in this business."

Harvey was quoted saying, "I'm going to say this about it: Ellen DeGeneres, the person that I know, that I've known for a number of years, that I saw back in the comedy club days, when we used to split time with the same management, all of this and what's happening now, Ellen, the person, is probably one of the coolest and kindest people I've met in this business.”

He is of the opinion that "people want to take something and make something out of everything. [Ellen] has no control over what every staff member does, what every producer does, you can't control that. You don't even know some of the stuff that's happening.”

All the hate is coming her way merely because "it's her name that's on the show” and thus “she got to take the hit.” After all, if “Something happens over here, I got to take the hit."

During the course of his interview, the TV show host went on to point out that he does not believe Ellen has any sort of “racist tendencies.”

"I'm a 63-year-old black man. I've been black the entire time. I ain't took no days off. I ain't experimented with nothing else. I ain't got nothing else going. I've been a black dude my whole life. I know racism.”

He went on to explain, "If I have a conversation with you, I know if you got racist tendency somewhere in you, because it radiates. I can feel it. I've been around a long time, man. That's not Ellen DeGeneres. That's just not her, period. You make it like that if you want to. But if you try to make it that way, it's because you don't know her. I know her. And that's the feeling I have."

