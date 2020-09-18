Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 18 2020
Meghan Markle is all smiles in a throwback pic with Doria Ragland

Friday Sep 18, 2020

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who shares sweet bond with her beloved mother Doria Ragland, looked elegant in a throwback picture with her.

Meghan's mum, Doria, was the only member of the Duchess’ family to attend her wedding with Prince Harry that took place at St. George’s Chapel in May 2018.

Meghan looked gorgeous while showing off her beauty in a blue outfit with her mother Doria, who works as a yoga instructor in Los Angeles, in the throwback picture. Her sparkling smile in the photo is proof of her close bond with her mother. 

Doria had also visited her daughter and Prince Harry in the months leading up to their nuptials and was also by her side during the Duchess’ first royal hosting event in September 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling into their new home in Montecito, a community in Santa Barbara, about an hour north of Los Angeles.



