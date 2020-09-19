Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'are stretched to the limit' amid COVID-19 lockdown

Can't connect right now! retry
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are having a hard time managing their finances.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, Gwen and Blake “feel suffocated and stressed,” and are “both stretched to the limit.”

Most of their problems stem from moving to a new house located in an upscale locality of Los Angeles.

The two dropped a whopping $13.2 million on a mansion in the Encino neighborhood of LA.

“Friends say this move has turned into a nightmare,” the source added.

“This is the toughest period they’ve had so far without a doubt.”

The good news here is that Gwen and Blake “know how to compromise” and apparently always “work through any tension and look at the bigger picture.”

Meanwhile, fans are rooting for them to bring things back on track and tie the knot soon.

