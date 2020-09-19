Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Can't connect right now! retry
Facebook, Instagram being used to spread hate, racism, misinformation; Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

US singer Selena Gomez has written a private message to Facebook and Instagram leadership, saying the social media platforms are being used to spread ‘hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry’.

The Lose You To Love Me singer shared with the fans her private message she had written to Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on her Instagram story.

In the message, Selena, 28 wrote, “Mark and Sheryl, Selena here. It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem. @Facebook and @instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.”

“I am call on you both to help stop this,” the singer said and added, “Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation.”

She went on to say, “Our future depends on it, this is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting.”

Before signing off, Selena wrote, “There has to be fact checking and accountability”

She was optimistic and wrote, “Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

With this message to Facebook leadership, Selena joined the protest alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian against the #StopHateForProfit campaign.

