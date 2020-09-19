Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan’s thriller ‘Ramo’ wins hearts

Famed Turkish actress Esra Bilgic-starrer crime drama Ramo has received massive applause from the fans after the thriller hit the TV screens with a bang on Friday.



Esra Bilgic thanked her fans for their overwhelming response to the second season of the crime drama.

Esra, who rose to fame with her stunning performance as Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and extended gratitude to the fans with heart emoticons.

The actress shared the poster of Ramo on her Instagram story and thanked fans in Turkish language.

She wrote with heart emoticons, “Tesekkur ederiz”.

Earlier before the premiere of the drama, Esra had turned to the photo-video sharing app and posted her dazzling photo with caption, “Last 1 hour #RAMO”.







