Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Sunday Sep 20 2020
Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made an attempt to revolutionise content creation in the modern day and age. 

The newly-turned TV producers inked a whopping deal with streaming giant Netflix earlier. 

The deal reportedly costs around $100 to $150million after which the Sussexes even paid off taxpayers' money used for renovation of the Frogmore Cottage.

The contract, however, is very significant for Meghan and Harry for more reasons than one.

Apart from the fact that it gives them their much-needed financial independence, it also helps rebuild their public image.

A source told Us Weekly that Harry and Meghan see the Netflix deal "as a way of rebuilding their reputation" following their controversial royal exit earlier this year.

"It was too tempting to resist," the insider added.

As per the deal, Harry and Meghan will produce a wide range of content, including feature films, documentaries, scripted shows and children’s programming.

The shows will be based on issues close to the couple's heart.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," a statement from them said. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us. … [Netflix’s] unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

