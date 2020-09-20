Meghan Markle got everything and played Prince Harry like a piano, claims royal author

Meghan Markle got everything she wanted, played Prince Harry like a piano, claims royal author

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that Meghan Markle is a dominant personality and has played her husband Prince Harry like a beautiful piano, hitting the right keys.



The Daily Star, quoting royal author Lady Colin Campbell, reported that Meghan Markle ‘played Prince Harry like a piano’ hitting the right keys and got ‘everything she ever wanted’ a loving home, family and husband.

The royal author had made such claims in an exclusive interview with the Daily Star earlier this year.

Later in June, a few months after Prince Harry and Meghan announced to step down as royals, Lady Colin said, “Meghan is a very dominant personality, who has never been shy of walking into a room and taking control of it”.

“She has done that with everybody throughout the whole of her life, and she saw no reason to change when she joined the Royal Family," the author further said.

Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot in May 2018 after announcing their engagement in November 2017.

Before their engagement, Meghan and Harry had dated for more than two years.