Sunday Sep 20 2020
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Prince Harry is more connected to his brother Prince William than he was before moving to the United States along with his wife Megan Markle, according to a report in Daily Mail.

Quoting a royal expert, the publication reported that both the brothers  'speaking more than they did before' the Megan and Harry moved to California.

The couple is currently living with their son Archie in a million-dollar mansion  Santa Barbara.

Commenting on the rumours about a rift between the brothers, the royal expert claimed that the 'distance' between the two Dukes has been a 'good thing for them'.

The report said William spoke with Harry as he turned 36 last week, adding that it will be a long time until the brothers have a 'cozy Christmas' together. "They are 'getting on better' than they were several months ago," the expert said.


