Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie's upcoming movies are all set to clash at the box office.

The release of Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me" will coincide with Marvel's Eternals.

The singer's new romantic comedy movie is due to be released on the same date as the MCU movie starring including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Gemma Chan.

Lopez stars in Marry Me as musical superstar Kat Valdez, a woman who agrees to marry a total stranger in the form of maths teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) at a concert and get to know him later.

Marry Me also stars Game of Thrones actor John Bradley, Saturday Night Live's Sarah Silverman and Colombian singer and actor Maluma and will feature original songs by Lopez and Maluma

The Universal movie's release date has been set for February 12, 2021 to celebrate Valentine's Day, Lopez revealed on Twitter, but that means it will also be up against the Marvel epic Eternals in the box office.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'
Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

Latest

view all