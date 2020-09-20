Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie's upcoming movies are all set to clash at the box office.



The release of Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me" will coincide with Marvel's Eternals.

The singer's new romantic comedy movie is due to be released on the same date as the MCU movie starring including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee and Gemma Chan.

Lopez stars in Marry Me as musical superstar Kat Valdez, a woman who agrees to marry a total stranger in the form of maths teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) at a concert and get to know him later.

Marry Me also stars Game of Thrones actor John Bradley, Saturday Night Live's Sarah Silverman and Colombian singer and actor Maluma and will feature original songs by Lopez and Maluma

The Universal movie's release date has been set for February 12, 2021 to celebrate Valentine's Day, Lopez revealed on Twitter, but that means it will also be up against the Marvel epic Eternals in the box office.



