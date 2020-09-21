Prince Edward, Sophie spotted at Hampshire beach with children for a special reason

The Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward took part in the beach clean on southsea beach in Portsmouth on Sunday.

Sophie was joined by her husband Prince Edward and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12, as they pick up litter at the seaside.

The Mother-of-two looked casual in a pair of blue denim skinny jeans with a pink and white pair of deck shoes, while her hair was swept back in an elegant bun.



The family spent an hour and a half with volunteers from the Marine Conservation Society in Portsmouth, where they collected rubbish from Southsea beach alongside a local beach cleaning group.



Both the children were keen to help their parents' environmental efforts, they also made time to have fun and tease each other, with James prodding the back of his sister's legs when they were both given grabbers for the litter pick.

