Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

2020 Emmy winners inaugurate the show by giving back to kids in need with No Kid Hungry

In light of the pandemic and the growing cases of hunger among low income families, winners and organizers from the 2020 Emmys have raised over $2.3 million for the non-profit No Kid Hungry.

Jimmy Kimmel announced this initiative during Sunday’s live feed and was quoted saying, “For every Emmy we hand out tonight, the show that wins it will donate $100,000 to a great charity that feeds children who need it—No Kid Hungry."

Other than the money raised by the winners, TV Academy also pledged an additional $500,000 for the cause.

During the broadcast, the TV show host also shared a link where others can donate, and even cracked a joke during his speech by saying how the show’s mission has now become "to bankrupt PopTV" or Schitt Creek’s home in order to make a difference.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle 'checks up on me every day', reveals Jessica Mulroney
Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma

Jennifer Lopez shares update on new collaboration with Maluma
Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt skips Emmys to avoid Jennifer Aniston?
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Meghan Markle acts in solidarity with Amber Heard by removing Johnny Depp's lawyer

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture
Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy

Newspaper being sued by Meghan Markle disputes her concern about privacy
Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian still planning to end marriage with Kanye West: report
Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber loves YouTube reaction to his new song 'Holy'
Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020

Reese Witherspoon hosts a New Year’s Eve party at the 2020 Emmys to ‘get rid’ of 2020
Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Vision comes back to life in 'WandaVision' trailer ahead of Disney Plus release
Lady Gaga touches on her mental health: ‘I just totally gave up on myself’

Lady Gaga touches on her mental health: ‘I just totally gave up on myself’

Latest

view all