Jennifer Aniston's savage message ahead of US election: 'Put out the dumpster fire that is 2020'

Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Jennifer Aniston stole the hearts of her fans after setting the Emmys stage on fire on Sunday.

The Friends alum made a bold statement as she made her way up to the Emmy stage wearing a stylish black dress.

Along with host Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer took centre-stage and used an extinguisher to put out fire.

Referencing her astounding stunt last night, Jen took to Instagram to send out an important message ahead of US election.

"Tomorrow is National Voter Registration Day... Let’s put out the dumpster fire that is 2020

Text VOTER to 26797 (or click the link in my bio) to check your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!," the actress wrote in her post. 

Jennifer, 51, who surprised her fans with a reunion of her Friends co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox at home, battled the flames after Jimmy set the envelopes on fire as a humourous stunt to burn off all the COVID-19 bacteria.

Jennifer and Jimmy took every precaution to sanitise the envelope which also included spraying the paper with flammable spray and later throwing it in a bin and set it on fire.

