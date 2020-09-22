Esra Bilgic keeps fans hooked to the screens with gripping crime show 'Ramos'

Esra Bilgic has been impressing her fans with her exceptional performance in new Turkish serial Ramos.



The actress took to Instagram to share a new clip from the thriller series on Monday.

"Those who are looking forward to Friday? Chapter 13 2. our introduction," she captioned the gripping trailer.

Esra, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama Dirilus: Ertugrul, garnered massive fame in Pakistan ever since state-run PTV started airing it on the directives of PM Imran.



The starlet's fame has led to her other shows gain insurmountable popularity across the country.