Mindy Kaling hoping to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor in the future

Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling is eyeing future projects that reconnect her to her desi roots as she recently hoped for a chance to work with Bollywood heavyweights.

Talking to IANS, the creators of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, said expressed willingness to work with B-Towns divas like Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor.

"I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented,” she said.

Presently, the actor is onboard a project with Priyanka Chopra. Opening up about her experience working with the Quantico star, Mindy said: "Priyanka is so smart. It's been wonderful working with her.”

"I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it,” she said.