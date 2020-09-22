Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Mindy Kaling hoping to work with Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor in the future

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Hollywood actor Mindy Kaling is eyeing future projects that reconnect her to her desi roots as she recently hoped for a chance to work with Bollywood heavyweights.

Talking to IANS, the creators of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, said expressed willingness to work with B-Towns divas like Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor.

"I would love to work with Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone. They're both so talented,” she said.

Presently, the actor is onboard a project with Priyanka Chopra. Opening up about her experience working with the Quantico star, Mindy said: "Priyanka is so smart. It's been wonderful working with her.”

"I just finished the script. The movie takes place in New York and India. She and I have such a funny dynamic in it, I can't wait to make it,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Emmys exclude Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston from ‘in memoriam’ tributes

Emmys exclude Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston from ‘in memoriam’ tributes

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer
Were Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt hesitant to reunite? Dane Cook spills the beans

Were Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt hesitant to reunite? Dane Cook spills the beans
Jimmy Kimmel inflames the internet with 'tone-deaf' joke about ICE

Jimmy Kimmel inflames the internet with 'tone-deaf' joke about ICE
An all-Black ‘Friends’ is coming to screens with Gabrielle Union taking the lead

An all-Black ‘Friends’ is coming to screens with Gabrielle Union taking the lead
Mahira Khan joins the list of stars followed exclusively by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram

Mahira Khan joins the list of stars followed exclusively by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram
British magazine 'Tatler' pressured to end Kate Middelton tiff on amicable terms

British magazine 'Tatler' pressured to end Kate Middelton tiff on amicable terms
Why Meghan Markle is cold-calling random strangers in the US will leave you shocked

Why Meghan Markle is cold-calling random strangers in the US will leave you shocked

Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup look right before hitting the Emmys takes internet by storm

Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup look right before hitting the Emmys takes internet by storm
Esra Bilgic keeps fans hooked to the screens with gripping crime show 'Ramos'

Esra Bilgic keeps fans hooked to the screens with gripping crime show 'Ramos'
Jennifer Aniston's savage message ahead of US election: 'Put out the dumpster fire that is 2020'

Jennifer Aniston's savage message ahead of US election: 'Put out the dumpster fire that is 2020'

Latest

view all