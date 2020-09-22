Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Emmys exclude Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston from ‘in memoriam’ tributes

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 honoured a number of stars who passed away this year.

However, a handful of notable icons were left out during the award show’s in-memoriam segment, like NBA champ Kobe Bryant, actors Kelly Preston, Sam Lloyd and Broadway star, Nick Cordero.

As a number of people were pondering upon the TV Academy’s exclusion of the icons, actor Zach Braff turned to Twitter and gave an explanation.

"For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed,” he wrote.

He also dropped a statement that he received from the TV Academy as well.


