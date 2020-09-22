Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram

Scott Disick flirted with his former flame US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie, who stunned him with a dazzling picture on social media.



Scott, who is reportedly planning his baby number four with ex Kourteny Kardashian, had officially called it quits with Sofia recently.

Sofia on Tuesday turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of herself. The adorable picture also caught the attention of his ex Scott Disick and he dropped a flirtatious comment on it.

He wrote under her post, "Shanah tovah umetukah". Scott’s good sentiment was the Hebrew meaning for "A Good and Sweet Year".

The former lovebirds called it quits in May 2020. Sofia reportedly pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off.

Since his split with Sofia, Disick has been spending more time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and children. He reportedly also wants baby number four with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.