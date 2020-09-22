Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Scott Disick flirts with his ex Sofia Richie on Instagram

Scott Disick flirted with his former flame US model and fashion designer Sofia Richie, who stunned him with a dazzling picture on social media.

Scott, who is reportedly planning his baby number four with ex Kourteny Kardashian, had officially called it quits with Sofia recently.

Sofia on Tuesday turned to Instagram and shared a dazzling photo of herself. The adorable picture also caught the attention of his ex Scott Disick and he dropped a flirtatious comment on it.

He wrote under her post, "Shanah tovah umetukah". Scott’s good sentiment was the Hebrew meaning for "A Good and Sweet Year".

The former lovebirds called it quits in May 2020. Sofia reportedly pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off.

Since his split with Sofia, Disick has been spending more time with his ex Kourtney Kardashian and children. He reportedly also wants baby number four with the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

More From Entertainment:

Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming
Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Shaniera Akram takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘You’re not exactly Mother Teresa’

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles’s emotions were ‘suffocated’ long ago
Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home

Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa accused of kicking mother out of her home
Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Demi Lovato joins celebrities in heaping praise on Ellen DeGeneres after her apology

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle indicates her true feelings about being in the US with Prince Harry
Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

Prince Harry went behind Meghan Markle’s back to make one key decision

William, Kate respond to Meghan Markle getting ‘airbrushed’ from Harry’s tributes

William, Kate respond to Meghan Markle getting ‘airbrushed’ from Harry’s tributes
Prince Charles’s ‘hurtful’ remarks that left Princess Diana completely ‘crushed’

Prince Charles’s ‘hurtful’ remarks that left Princess Diana completely ‘crushed’

Emmys exclude Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston from ‘in memoriam’ tributes

Emmys exclude Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, Kelly Preston from ‘in memoriam’ tributes

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not’ involved with ‘Finding Freedom’, insists lawyer

Latest

view all