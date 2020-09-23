Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen

Princess Diana's marriage with Prince Charles was marred by turmoil after turmoil, up until the two separated for good.

However, even before their unexpected divorce, Charles and Diana never saw eye to eye with each other.

According to an explosive biography, the Princess of Wales once blasted Charles saying that the only thing he "learned about love was shaking hands."



An excerpt of the book Prince Philip Revealed was recently extracted by the Mail on Sunday, wherein Charles' coldness toward Diana is detailed.

Veteran royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared that because of Charles' upbringing, he “couldn’t be tactile with his own wife.”

He quoted Diana as specifically telling him about how her ex-husband internalised this from his disturbed childhood with parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“Diana reckoned that if Charles had been brought up in the normal fashion, he would have been better able to handle his and her emotions."



"Instead, she said, his feelings seemed to have been suffocated at birth," Seward adds.

"According to her, he never had any hands-on love from his parents. Only his nannies showed him affection but that, as Diana explained, was not the same as being kissed and cuddled by your parents, which Charles never was. When he met his parents, they didn’t embrace: they shook hands.”

Seward goes on to reveal that Charles never received any warmth and love from his parents, as his father was often away at the sea.

“Even when judged by the standards of the time, Philip and Elizabeth saw remarkably little of their offspring,” she writes, detailing how Philip only attended two of Charles' first eight birthday parties.