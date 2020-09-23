Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen

Princess Diana's marriage with Prince Charles was marred by turmoil after turmoil, up until the two separated for good. 

However, even before their unexpected divorce, Charles and Diana never saw eye to eye with each other. 

According to an explosive biography, the Princess of Wales once blasted Charles saying that the only thing he "learned about love was shaking hands."

An excerpt of the book Prince Philip Revealed was recently extracted by the Mail on Sunday, wherein Charles' coldness toward Diana is detailed.

Veteran royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared that because of Charles' upbringing, he “couldn’t be tactile with his own wife.”

He quoted Diana as specifically telling him about how her ex-husband internalised this from his disturbed childhood with parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

“Diana reckoned that if Charles had been brought up in the normal fashion, he would have been better able to handle his and her emotions."

"Instead, she said, his feelings seemed to have been suffocated at birth," Seward adds.

"According to her, he never had any hands-on love from his parents. Only his nannies showed him affection but that, as Diana explained, was not the same as being kissed and cuddled by your parents, which Charles never was. When he met his parents, they didn’t embrace: they shook hands.”

Seward goes on to reveal that Charles never received any warmth and love from his parents, as his father was often away at the sea.

“Even when judged by the standards of the time, Philip and Elizabeth saw remarkably little of their offspring,” she writes, detailing how Philip only attended two of Charles' first eight birthday parties.

More From Entertainment:

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne
Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot

Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit
Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West
Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to release their first Netflix project in 2021: report
Prince Harry opts for heroic look to mesmerise fans in latest video conference: Watch

Prince Harry opts for heroic look to mesmerise fans in latest video conference: Watch
BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

BTS joins K-Pop’s EXO as nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards
Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Latest

view all