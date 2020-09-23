Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

Mahira Khan left jaws dropped with her latest photos posted on Instagram

Pakistan’s leading lady, Mahira Khan has enraptured her fans and followers yet again with some surreal photos celebrating the fall season.

Radiating regal vibes, the 34-year-old Humsafar star left jaws dropped with her latest photos posted on Instagram where she looked nothing short of a vision.

The Raees star donned an ethereal strapless gown with ruffles by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti that set the mood of the photo.

Babar Zaheer did the actor’s soft and dewy makeup with hair set in loose waves down her back.

Sharing the photos with her 6.6million followers, Mahira dropped a leaf emoji in the caption and was welcomed by a plethora of star-struck fans in her comments section.







