Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Mahira Khan left jaws dropped with her latest photos posted on Instagram

Pakistan’s leading lady, Mahira Khan has enraptured her fans and followers yet again with some surreal photos celebrating the fall season.

Radiating regal vibes, the 34-year-old Humsafar star left jaws dropped with her latest photos posted on Instagram where she looked nothing short of a vision.

The Raees star donned an ethereal strapless gown with ruffles by Greek fashion designer Celia Kritharioti that set the mood of the photo.

Babar Zaheer did the actor’s soft and dewy makeup with hair set in loose waves down her back.

Sharing the photos with her 6.6million followers, Mahira dropped a leaf emoji in the caption and was welcomed by a plethora of star-struck fans in her comments section. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on



More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series
Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

'Ellen DeGeneres show' receives highest ratings since 2016 after season 18 comeback

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Queen Elizabeth devastated after all five ponies succumb to a mysterious disease

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Vanessa Bryant speaks up about ongoing feud with mom: 'Just lost my husband and daughter'

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne

Prince Charles to deal with risk of royal family breaking down in tatters after taking the throne
Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen

Princess Diana felt Prince Charles' chilly behaviour resulted from a disturbed childhood with the Queen
Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot

Ayeza Khan flaunts her beauty in fresh photoshoot
Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski looks drop dead gorgeous in stunning outfit
Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian spends sleepless night amid split rumours with Kanye West
Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call

Archie delights Prince Charles and other royals during a Zoom call
Prince Harry tampered with Queen’s encrypted phone in hilarious prank

Prince Harry tampered with Queen’s encrypted phone in hilarious prank

Latest

view all