Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

The British royal family members have been urged to give up their royal titles and put an end to the entire monarchy.

Republic CEO, Graham Smith in conversation with Express claimed that it would be appropriate for the monarchy to diminish after Queen Elizabeth II’s passing with a democratic head of state to take her place through election.

"My view is that all the royals should renounce their titles. I think that the writing is on the wall. Why don’t they do themselves a favour and say we are not going to pursue this any further?” said Smith.

"Have the monarchy until the Queen passes away and then let’s move on and do something different,” he added.

"I think that if William and Kate were sufficiently self-aware, they would understand it would not only benefit the country but benefit them.”

"They could go off and enjoy themselves and have Netflix deals and do whatever they want on their own money and their own time,” he went on to say.

Moreover, Smith claimed that when Prince Charles becomes the king, it would “hasten the end” of the monarchy as a serious crisis would take hold of the country.

"We have made a documentary titled ‘The Man Who Shouldn’t be King’ about Prince Charles. We are and I think a lot of people are concerned about Charles becoming King. I think he is going to hasten the end of the monarchy,” said Smith.

"The monarchy tends to survive because of the Queen and Prince Charles is not as well liked or supported. He is also much easier to challenge and criticise, the problem with him is that he cannot help himself when it comes to interfering with politics,” he went on to say.

"If we have just one serious issue where the Government, after he becomes King, changes its policy to match what Charles has said on the public record previously then we have to start asking questions as to whether they did that because they thought it was a good idea or because Prince Charles was lobbying them privately. That would cause a very serious crisis,” Smith added. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics
Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow opens up about the hurdles of co-parenting with ex Chris Martin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle suffered through a major ‘setback’ after losing royal label
Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez wants the world to know that she is ‘done’ with Justin Bieber
Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

Ellen DeGeneres slammed for ‘making light’ of staff’s ‘trauma’ with ‘fake’ apology

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away

‘The Four Seasons’ founding member Tommy DeVito passes away
Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram

Alizeh Shah, Noaman Sami unfollow each other on Instagram
Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem

Meghan Markle’s political aims drove her and Prince Harry to the US, says Gloria Steinem
Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle in urging Americans to vote in first TV appearance

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series
Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress

Mahira Khan enraptures her fans in Greek designer Celia Kritharioti's strapless dress
Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Prince Andrew's former lover makes shocking claims about his playboy lifestyle

Latest

view all