Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Meghan Markle's legal team has highlighted several inaccuracies in the biography 'Finding Freedom' during a court trial. 

During a trial in the Duchess of Sussex privacy case against a tabloid, lawyer Jenny Afia, dismissed numerous claims in the book as "extremely anodyne" or "inaccurate". 

She raised a number of anecdotes and claims included in the biography, which was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand', according to report.

The Duchess of Sussex's lawyer reportedly accused the authors of using information already widely available in tabloid stories, and listed "inaccurate" details, including information about the couple's first drinks together and contents of their text messages.

The tabloid is fighting to have details of Finding Freedom included in the trial, arguing the book demonstrates that Meghan had permitted personal details of her life to be shared with Omid and Carolyn.

However, the Duchess has denied cooperating with the authors, with Omid also issuing a statement confirming: "Any suggestion that the duke and duchess collaborated on the book is false."

Ms Afia highlighted a number of stories from the book, claiming the "vast majority of these are either extremely anodyne and / or I understand are the product of creative license and / or are inaccurate".

She also labelled the details of the couple's first date "incorrect".

The account of Harry's first meeting with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also based on the authors' "creative licence", she reportedly stated.

"Indeed, the first time he and the Claimant were ever in Los Angeles together was in 2020 when they relocated with their son."

According to report, a "very detailed" account of Harry and Meghan’s 2016 holiday to Botswana was also dismissed with the Duchess’s legal team stating she had never been on that named safari, nor had the couple ever visited that particular camp together.

More From Entertainment:

Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable
Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'
John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act

John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act
Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion
Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry

Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry
Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game

Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics
Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday

Never-heard Beatles song to be released by Paul McCartney on John Lennon’s birthday
Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

Prince Charles could ‘hasten the end’ of the monarchy when he becomes king

Latest

view all