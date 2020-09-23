Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle's legal team has highlighted several inaccuracies in the biography 'Finding Freedom' during a court trial.

During a trial in the Duchess of Sussex privacy case against a tabloid, lawyer Jenny Afia, dismissed numerous claims in the book as "extremely anodyne" or "inaccurate".

She raised a number of anecdotes and claims included in the biography, which was written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand', according to report.



The Duchess of Sussex's lawyer reportedly accused the authors of using information already widely available in tabloid stories, and listed "inaccurate" details, including information about the couple's first drinks together and contents of their text messages.

The tabloid is fighting to have details of Finding Freedom included in the trial, arguing the book demonstrates that Meghan had permitted personal details of her life to be shared with Omid and Carolyn.

However, the Duchess has denied cooperating with the authors, with Omid also issuing a statement confirming: "Any suggestion that the duke and duchess collaborated on the book is false."

Ms Afia highlighted a number of stories from the book, claiming the "vast majority of these are either extremely anodyne and / or I understand are the product of creative license and / or are inaccurate".

She also labelled the details of the couple's first date "incorrect".

The account of Harry's first meeting with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also based on the authors' "creative licence", she reportedly stated.

"Indeed, the first time he and the Claimant were ever in Los Angeles together was in 2020 when they relocated with their son."

According to report, a "very detailed" account of Harry and Meghan’s 2016 holiday to Botswana was also dismissed with the Duchess’s legal team stating she had never been on that named safari, nor had the couple ever visited that particular camp together.