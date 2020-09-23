Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Zayn Malik set to release his new single 'Better' on Friday

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Zayn Malik has shared a teaser of his new track 'Better' as he announced that the single will be released on Friday (25 September).

The former 'One Direction' member has begun a countdown on YouTube to the premiere of his hotly-anticipated single.

Zayn also shared a teaser of the forthcoming single on his social media channels with the caption: "#better."

The short clip suggests the new track will be a mellow R&B ballad and gave fans a preview of what to expect from the music video.

Since it was posted less than one hour ago, the Instagram announcement has been viewed nearly 2.5 million times, with many fans sharing their excitement in the comments. 

