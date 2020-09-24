Can't connect right now! retry
Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali, who has been active on social media, has posted two sweet pictures of herself with a group of children, who apparently studying in an open-air school.

The actress has given fans a glimpse of what she is up to these days as shared two new pictures of herself with a sweet caption: "a smile to die for".

The 'Yaqeen Ka Safar' actress, who has been active on social media, has posted two sweet pictures of herself with a group of children, who apparently studying in an open-air school.

Showing off her elegance with a blissful minor, the actress shared a meaningful post on her Instagram with the caption: "a smile to die for".

A smile to die for. ️

Sajal Ali looks stunning in a light blue outfit as her natural smiles was adding to her ever-shinning beauty.

In the Earlier post, Sajal shared pictures from a new photoshoot, giving the perfect representation of the old-era vibes in the beautiful dresses and makeup she has adorned.

She also shared a heart-melting message, apparently for her better half Ahad Mir, asking him 'Haal kaisa hay janab ka?'

