Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Queen Elizabeth II will be seeking support from taxpayers in Britain as her own coffers are reportedly drying up during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Daily Mail, the Treasury has decided to extend support to the sovereign by giving millions of pounds from taxpayers’ money to save her from the serious crisis she is currently facing.

The monarch, 94, will be granted 25% annual profits through the Crown Estate which had made an admission last week, about the profits for this year plummeting significantly, in spite of an increase of 0.4% for 2019/20.

The money going to the Queen would have been used for public service if the Treasury didn’t have to bail her out.

Profits from the Crown Estate are put towards the official duties of the monarchy through the Grant for which, funds are apportioned two years in arrears.

For 2021/22, the grant is expected to be £86.2 million.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK
Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again

Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show
George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death
Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo
Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Latest

view all