Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Indian icon Sonu Nigam penned a heartfelt note for Pakistan’s very own, Sajjad Ali

Famed Indian singer Sonu Nigam is known to not hold back praises for some of his favourite musicians, even if they hail from across the border.

Turning to Instagram, the music icon penned a heartfelt note for Pakistan’s very own, Sajjad Ali and heaped praises on him while terming him one of his ‘most favourite’ singers of all time.

“This picture is from 19th March when Adel Farooq took us to check and assess Atif Ali's studio for the first digital Live concert that we eventually did on 22nd Mar,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two legends from neighbouring countries posing together.

“Incidentally one of the most respected singers and musicians of all times, and my personal favourite @thesajjadali bhai was there too with his son and it was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives,” he wrote further.

“And then we chatted for an hour and a half. Sharing some memorable pictures of that beautiful evening. For people who don't know, his 'Katna nai' is one of my family's most favourite songs and so was covered by my exceptionally talented sister,” he continued.

“But before that, I wanted to go about it absolutely respectfully and thus I called Sajjad bhai to seek his permission for the same. It was very very gracious of him to not just give us the permission for the same but not even charge for it!” he said signing off.



Expressing gratitude for his kind words, the Tum Naraz Ho singer thanked Nigam in a social media post, saying: "It was a great pleasure meeting you too Sonu Nigam - One of the most sureela singers of our time.”