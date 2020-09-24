Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Indian icon Sonu Nigam penned a heartfelt note for Pakistan’s very own, Sajjad Ali

Famed Indian singer Sonu Nigam is known to not hold back praises for some of his favourite musicians, even if they hail from across the border.

Turning to Instagram, the music icon penned a heartfelt note for Pakistan’s very own, Sajjad Ali and heaped praises on him while terming him one of his ‘most favourite’ singers of all time.

“This picture is from 19th March when Adel Farooq took us to check and assess Atif Ali's studio for the first digital Live concert that we eventually did on 22nd Mar,” he wrote alongside a photo of the two legends from neighbouring countries posing together.

“Incidentally one of the most respected singers and musicians of all times, and my personal favourite @thesajjadali bhai was there too with his son and it was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives,” he wrote further.

“And then we chatted for an hour and a half. Sharing some memorable pictures of that beautiful evening. For people who don't know, his 'Katna nai' is one of my family's most favourite songs and so was covered by my exceptionally talented sister,” he continued.

View this post on Instagram

This picture is from 19th March when Adel Farooq took us to check and assess Atif Ali's studio for the first digital Live concert that we eventually did on 22nd Mar. Incidentally one of the most respected singers and musicians of all times, and my personal favourite @thesajjadali bhai was there too with his son and it was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives. And then we chatted for an hour and a half. Sharing some memorable pictures of that beautiful evening. For people who don't know, his 'Katna nai' is one of my family's most favourite songs and so was covered by my exceptionally talented sister @teeshanigam .But before that, I wanted to go about it absolutely respectfully and thus I called Sajjad bhai to seek his permission for the same. It was very very gracious of him to not just give us the permission for the same but not even charge for it! That's called true graciousness. BPS : The man behind these pictures, remains behind the pictures.. @adelffarooq

A post shared by Sonu Nigam (@sonunigamofficial) on

“But before that, I wanted to go about it absolutely respectfully and thus I called Sajjad bhai to seek his permission for the same. It was very very gracious of him to not just give us the permission for the same but not even charge for it!” he said signing off.

Expressing gratitude for his kind words, the Tum Naraz Ho singer thanked Nigam in a social media post, saying: "It was a great pleasure meeting you too Sonu Nigam - One of the most sureela singers of our time.”  

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos
Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid gushes over newborn daughter as she clings to her dad Zayn Malik

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public

Princess Diana was scolded for ‘embarrassing’ the royals by misbehaving in public
Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Queen Elizabeth to take taxpayers’ money as her own coffers dry up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to celebrate Christmas with royal family in UK
Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again

Marvel delays the release of 'Black Widow', 'Eternals', 'Shang-Chi' yet again
Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show

Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Friends’ role was supposed to be played by another star on the show
George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death
Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Latest

view all