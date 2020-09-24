Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Meghan Markle has mesmerised her admirers as she flaunted her elegance during her appearance at America's Got Talen.

The Duchess of Sussex also gave a glimpse into her and Prince Harry's living room in Santa Barbara mansion.

The 39-year-old flaunted her grace during her chic appearance in a badge shirt, looking stunning while sitting in one of the plush and lavish lounges at her home in Montecito.

She was all smiles while sending her best wishes to contestant Archie Williams in the finale of show. It was adorned with candles and a massive book collection and surrounded by coffee table books including titles from celebrity photographers and industrial decor.

The mansion, known as 'The Chateau', reportedly made them neighbors with celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.

Meghan's latest appearance offered a sneak peek into the private life of the Duke and Duchess and the objects and personal treasures they hold dear including feminist titles and books on race.

More From Entertainment:

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’
'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son
Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid's Insta posts announcing baby's arrival receive over 18 million likes

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ertugrul's Aliyar Bey actor receives award

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization

Ayyan Ali to donate 50 percent of her income to charitable organization
Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019

Robert Pattinson predicted his coronavirus diagnosis in 2019
Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer

Sonu Nigam calls Sajjad Ali his ‘all-time favourite’ singer
Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic

Brad Pitt spent a fortune to get his hand on a rare Nazi relic
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to leave US after election remarks stir chaos

Latest

view all