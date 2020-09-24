Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston's journey to fame and stardom began from sets of 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Jennifer Aniston has become a global name due to her outstanding performance in the hit sitcom 'Friends'.

Aniston joined her school’s drama club at age eleven and found she loved it. She then went on to attend New York’s School of Performing Arts.

Aniston knew she wanted to act from a young age and attended New York’s School of Performing Arts. Once she graduated, Aniston had a few small roles.

In 1990, she landed her first TV role on the show 'Malloy'. However, she then struggled with receiving roles and only had a few appearances on shows like 'Ferris Bueller' and 'The Edge'.

In 1994, Jennifer Aniston was offered an audition for 'Friends', originally titled 'Friends Like These'. She was asked to read for the part of Monica Geller, but Aniston refused and auditioned for Rachel Green instead.

She landed the role, and the rest is history. Aniston’s portrayal of Rachel launched her career, and she is now one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood. Her portrayal of Rachel Green on 'Friends' launched her career.

As Rachel, Aniston soon became a trendsetter. Her haircut, which became known as “the Rachel,” was very popular in the ’90s. By 2004, Anniston was one of the highest-paid TV actresses and won a Primetime Emmy award.

Jennifer Aniston has been honored with numerous accolades throughout her career. She received nominations for seven Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and eleven Screen Actors Guild Awards. She also received a motion picture star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For her role in 'Friends', Aniston won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 1996, Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2003.

She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination in 2009 for her guest-starring role on the sitcom 30 Rock. For her performance in the 2014 drama Cake, she received Screen Actors Guild Award and Golden Globe Award nominations. For the Apple TV+ drama series The Morning Show, she won a Screen Actors Guild Award, and earned nominations for a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globes.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin

Michael Jackson’s ‘blood stained’ IV drip auctioned off by cousin
Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola

Mariah Carey calls Derek Jeter a ‘catalyst’ to her divorce with Tommy Mottola
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby name suggestions flood the internet

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset

Cardi B sets the record straight about her divorce with rapper Offset
Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election
Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election

Trump reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's comments about US election
Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’

Mariah Carey claims she is ‘not worthy of existing’ on the ‘Oprah Winfrey Show’
Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video

Meghan Markle shows off her elegance as she gives glimpse inside her living room: Video
Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle recalls a frightening moment on the sets of ‘Suits’
'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son
Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner pours cold water on Roman Kemp's hope to date Kendall Jenner

Latest

view all